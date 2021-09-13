Stanford vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Clay Helton and Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shake hands after a game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) are double-digit, 11-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1). The game has a point total set at 48.5.

Odds for Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Stanford -11 -110 -110 48.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have combined for 48.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 53.3, 4.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Cardinal beat the USC Trojans, 42-28. The Cardinal covered the spread as 17-point underdogs.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cardinal score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 per matchup the Commodores give up.

The Cardinal rack up 75.5 fewer yards per game (304.0) than the Commodores allow per outing (379.5).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

The Commodores picked up a 24-21 victory last time out against the Colorado State Rams, covering the spread as 6.5-point underdogs.

The teams combined for 45 points, going under on a over/under of 52 points.

The Commodores put up 13.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Cardinal give up (26.0).

The Commodores collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (331.5) than the Cardinal give up per contest (376.0).

The Commodores have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Stanford Top Players

Tanner McKee leads his team with 118 passing yards (118.0 per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage (15-of-18), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

Austin Jones has taken nine carries for a team-leading 25 rushing yards (25.0 yards per game). He's also caught four passes for 30 yards .

So far this year E.J. Smith has run for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 ypg).

Brycen Tremayne has five catches, leading his team with 62 yards (62.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

John Humphreys' stat line this year shows three catches for 53 yards. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.

Vanderbilt Top Players

Ken Seals leads his team with 195 passing yards (195.0 per game) and has a 57.1% completion percentage (20-of-35), throwing zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis has 15 attempts for a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Michael Wright has 15 yards on seven carries (15.0 ypg).

Will Sheppard has hauled in nine catches for 84 yards, best on his team. He averages 84.0 receiving yards per game.

Chris Pierce has contributed with 53 yards on four catches. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Devin Boddie Jr. is averaging 33.0 yards per game, with three catches for 33 yards.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Game Info