Stanford vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) are double-digit, 11-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1). The game has a point total set at 48.5.
Odds for Stanford vs. Vanderbilt
Odds for Stanford vs. Vanderbilt
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Stanford
-11
-110
-110
48.5
-111
-109
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have combined for 48.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 53.3, 4.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Cardinal beat the USC Trojans, 42-28. The Cardinal covered the spread as 17-point underdogs.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cardinal score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 per matchup the Commodores give up.
- The Cardinal rack up 75.5 fewer yards per game (304.0) than the Commodores allow per outing (379.5).
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- The Commodores picked up a 24-21 victory last time out against the Colorado State Rams, covering the spread as 6.5-point underdogs.
- The teams combined for 45 points, going under on a over/under of 52 points.
- The Commodores put up 13.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Cardinal give up (26.0).
- The Commodores collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (331.5) than the Cardinal give up per contest (376.0).
- The Commodores have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Stanford Top Players
- Tanner McKee leads his team with 118 passing yards (118.0 per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage (15-of-18), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.
- Austin Jones has taken nine carries for a team-leading 25 rushing yards (25.0 yards per game). He's also caught four passes for 30 yards .
- So far this year E.J. Smith has run for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 ypg).
- Brycen Tremayne has five catches, leading his team with 62 yards (62.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- John Humphreys' stat line this year shows three catches for 53 yards. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game.
Vanderbilt Top Players
- Ken Seals leads his team with 195 passing yards (195.0 per game) and has a 57.1% completion percentage (20-of-35), throwing zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Re'Mahn Davis has 15 attempts for a team-high 58 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Michael Wright has 15 yards on seven carries (15.0 ypg).
- Will Sheppard has hauled in nine catches for 84 yards, best on his team. He averages 84.0 receiving yards per game.
- Chris Pierce has contributed with 53 yards on four catches. He puts up 53.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- This season Devin Boddie Jr. is averaging 33.0 yards per game, with three catches for 33 yards.
Stanford Cardinal vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium