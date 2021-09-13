Texas A&M vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) are overwhelming 27.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the New Mexico Lobos (2-0). The total has been set at 51 points for this matchup.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Texas A&M
-27.5
-115
-105
51
-112
-107
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 51 points or more only one time this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, 5.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 21.5 points more than the 29.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Aggies bested the Colorado Buffaloes, 10-7. The Buffaloes won against the spread as 17-point underdogs.
- The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 27.5 points or more.
- The total scoring in that game went under 50-point over/under.
- This year, the Aggies score 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).
- The Aggies collect 175.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Lobos allow per outing (266.0).
- Texas A&M is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 266.0 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Lobos have forced (5).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- The Lobos did not cover the spread as 19.5-point favorites last time out against the New Mexico State Aggies, picking up a 34-25 win.
- The teams combined to score 59 points, going over on a total of 55.5 points.
- This season the Lobos put up 22.0 more points per game (30.5) than the Aggies allow (8.5).
- New Mexico is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 8.5 points.
- The Lobos average 135.5 more yards per game (433.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (298.0).
- New Mexico is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 298.0 yards.
- The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
Texas A&M Top Players
- Haynes King has passed for 292 yards while completing 63.6% of his throws (21-of-33), with two touchdowns and three interceptions (292.0 yards per game). He's also rushed five times for 22 yards, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
- Devon Achane has run for a team-high 124 yards on 12 attempts (124.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Spiller has 113 yards on 17 carries (113.0 ypg). He also has two catches for 24 yards (24.0 ypg).
- Ainias Smith has reeled in eight passes for a team-high 100 yards while scoring two touchdowns. He averages 100.0 yards per game.
- Caleb Chapman's stat line this year shows four catches for 91 yards. He averages 91.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Chase Lane has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.
New Mexico Top Players
- Terry Wilson leads the team with 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) and has a 76.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-26) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- Aaron Dumas has run for a team-leading 57 yards on 15 attempts (57.0 yards per game).
- This season Keyonta Lanier has three catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has also added six catches for 48 yards this year. He averages 48.0 receiving yards per game.
- Kyle Jarvis has totaled 15 yards on two receptions with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field