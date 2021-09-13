Texas A&M vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) are overwhelming 27.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the New Mexico Lobos (2-0). The total has been set at 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas A&M -27.5 -115 -105 51 -112 -107

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 51 points or more only one time this season.

The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, 5.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 21.5 points more than the 29.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Aggies bested the Colorado Buffaloes, 10-7. The Buffaloes won against the spread as 17-point underdogs.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 27.5 points or more.

The total scoring in that game went under 50-point over/under.

This year, the Aggies score 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).

The Aggies collect 175.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Lobos allow per outing (266.0).

Texas A&M is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 266.0 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Lobos have forced (5).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

The Lobos did not cover the spread as 19.5-point favorites last time out against the New Mexico State Aggies, picking up a 34-25 win.

The teams combined to score 59 points, going over on a total of 55.5 points.

This season the Lobos put up 22.0 more points per game (30.5) than the Aggies allow (8.5).

New Mexico is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 8.5 points.

The Lobos average 135.5 more yards per game (433.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (298.0).

New Mexico is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 298.0 yards.

The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

Texas A&M Top Players

Haynes King has passed for 292 yards while completing 63.6% of his throws (21-of-33), with two touchdowns and three interceptions (292.0 yards per game). He's also rushed five times for 22 yards, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Devon Achane has run for a team-high 124 yards on 12 attempts (124.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Spiller has 113 yards on 17 carries (113.0 ypg). He also has two catches for 24 yards (24.0 ypg).

Ainias Smith has reeled in eight passes for a team-high 100 yards while scoring two touchdowns. He averages 100.0 yards per game.

Caleb Chapman's stat line this year shows four catches for 91 yards. He averages 91.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Chase Lane has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.

New Mexico Top Players

Terry Wilson leads the team with 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) and has a 76.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-26) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Aaron Dumas has run for a team-leading 57 yards on 15 attempts (57.0 yards per game).

This season Keyonta Lanier has three catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has also added six catches for 48 yards this year. He averages 48.0 receiving yards per game.

Kyle Jarvis has totaled 15 yards on two receptions with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos Game Info