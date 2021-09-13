Texas vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Rice Owls (0-2) are facing tough odds as 24.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Texas Longhorns (1-1). The contest has a point total set at 52.5.
Odds for Texas vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Texas
-24.5
-111
-111
52.5
-114
-106
Over/Under Insights
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in all three games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.0 points higher than the combined 41.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 70 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Longhorns fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 40-21. The Razorbacks covered the spread as 6-point underdogs.
- The teams combined to go over the point total (57.5).
- The Longhorns average 11.5 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Owls allow (41.0).
- The Longhorns collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (345.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (383.0).
- This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (1).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rice is winless against the spread.
- Oddsmakers posted an over/under of 50.5 for the contest, and the teams went over.
- The Owls score 17.0 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Longhorns surrender (29.0).
- The Owls collect 154.5 fewer yards per game (260.0) than the Longhorns give up per outing (414.5).
- The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (2).
Texas Top Players
- Hudson Card leads the team with 224 passing yards (224.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (14-of-21) while throwing two touchdowns.
- Bijan Robinson has taken 20 carries for a team-leading 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught four passes for 73 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Keilan Robinson has rushed for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Jordan Whittington has seven catches and leads the team with 113 yards (113.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- This season Xavier Worthy is averaging 34.0 yards per game, with one catch for 34 yards.
Rice Top Players
- Wiley Green leads his team with 152 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 48% completion percentage (12-of-25), throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
- Khalan Griffin has 13 attempts for a team-high 35 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Jordan Myers has run for 23 yards on 10 carries (23.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- August Pitre III has four catches and paces his team with 97 receiving yards (97.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jake Bailey has chipped in with 47 yards on four catches. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Bradley Rozner has 30 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 30.0 yards per game.
Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: LHN
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium