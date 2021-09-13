Texas vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (0-2) are facing tough odds as 24.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Texas Longhorns (1-1). The contest has a point total set at 52.5.

Odds for Texas vs. Rice

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas -24.5 -111 -111 52.5 -114 -106

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in all three games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.0 points higher than the combined 41.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 70 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.5 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Last game, the Longhorns fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 40-21. The Razorbacks covered the spread as 6-point underdogs.

The teams combined to go over the point total (57.5).

The Longhorns average 11.5 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Owls allow (41.0).

The Longhorns collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (345.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (383.0).

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (1).

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rice is winless against the spread.

Oddsmakers posted an over/under of 50.5 for the contest, and the teams went over.

The Owls score 17.0 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Longhorns surrender (29.0).

The Owls collect 154.5 fewer yards per game (260.0) than the Longhorns give up per outing (414.5).

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (2).

Texas Top Players

Hudson Card leads the team with 224 passing yards (224.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (14-of-21) while throwing two touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson has taken 20 carries for a team-leading 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught four passes for 73 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Keilan Robinson has rushed for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Jordan Whittington has seven catches and leads the team with 113 yards (113.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Xavier Worthy is averaging 34.0 yards per game, with one catch for 34 yards.

Rice Top Players

Wiley Green leads his team with 152 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 48% completion percentage (12-of-25), throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Khalan Griffin has 13 attempts for a team-high 35 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Jordan Myers has run for 23 yards on 10 carries (23.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

August Pitre III has four catches and paces his team with 97 receiving yards (97.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jake Bailey has chipped in with 47 yards on four catches. He averages 47.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Bradley Rozner has 30 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls Game Info