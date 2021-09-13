Sep 11, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes against Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks safety Jeremiah Davis (11) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-1) are facing tough odds as 21-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0). A total of 54.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas Tech -21 -110 -110 54.5 -113 -108

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 11.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 38 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Red Raiders games this season is 58.3, 3.8 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 1.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

The Red Raiders won 28-22 last time out when they met the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The 'Jacks were listed as 31.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

The teams combined to hit the under on the 51.5-point over/under.

The Red Raiders rack up 16.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Panthers allow (16.5).

When Texas Tech records more than 16.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Red Raiders collect 56.0 more yards per game (369.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (313.5).

In games that Texas Tech piles up over 313.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (0).

Florida International Stats and Trends

The Panthers lost in their last outing by a final score of 23-17 against the Texas State Bobcats, failing to cover the spread as 2-point favorites.

The teams combined to score 40 points, hitting on the under on a total of 55.5 points.

This season the Panthers average 11.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders give up (21.5).

The Panthers average 184.0 more yards per game (497.0) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (313.0).

When Florida International picks up more than 313.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Top Players

Tyler Shough has passed for 231 yards while completing 70.8% of his throws (17-of-24), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (231.0 yards per game).

Tahj Brooks has 15 attempts for a team-high 134 rushing yards (134.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Myles Price has 8 yards on two carries (8.0 ypg).

Erik Ezukanma has seven catches and paces his team with 179 receiving yards (179.0 ypg).

Travis Koontz has also chipped in with 28 yards on four catches. He averages 28.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Kaylon Geiger has caught three passes for 11 yards, averaging 11.0 receiving yards per game.

Florida International Top Players

Max Bortenschlager leads the team with 266 passing yards (266.0 yards per game) and has a 82.4% completion percentage this year (14-of-17) while throwing two touchdowns with one interception. He also has 12 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

D'Vonte Price has five attempts for a team-high 165 rushing yards (165.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

EJ Wilson Jr. has run for 43 yards on five carries (43.0 yards per game) this year.

Bryce Singleton has six catches and paces his team with 149 receiving yards (149.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Tyrese Chambers has added 67 yards on three catches and one touchdown. He puts up 67.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Rivaldo Fairweather is averaging 20.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 20 yards.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Florida International Panthers Game Info