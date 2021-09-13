Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-1) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (0-2). The point total for the outing is set at 58.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Toledo -14 -110 -110 58.5 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 54 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Rockets games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 6.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Rockets lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 32-29. The Rockets covered the spread as 16.5-point underdogs.

The two teams combined to score 61 points, going over the 55.5-point over/under.

The Rockets score 6.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Rams surrender (33.0).

The Rockets rack up 397.0 yards per game, only 7.0 fewer than the 404.0 the Rams allow per outing.

The Rockets have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have one takeaway .

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Rams took on the Vanderbilt Commodores and lost by a final score of 24-21, failing to cover the spread as 6.5-point favorites.

The teams faced a total of 52 and hit the under.

The Rams average just 1.0 more point per game (22.0) than the Rockets allow (21.0).

The Rams rack up 93.0 more yards per game (453.5) than the Rockets give up per outing (360.5).

When Colorado State amasses over 360.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rams have three giveaways this season, while the Rockets have five takeaways .

Toledo Top Players

This year, Carter Bradley has collected 183 passing yards (183.0 yards per game) while going 8-for-11 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

DeQuan Finn has nine carries for a team-high 82 rushing yards (82.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Bryant Koback has totaled 52 rushing yards on nine carries (52.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has three catches for 35 yards (35.0 per game).

Devin Maddox has two catches, leading his team with 91 yards (91.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

This season DeAmonte King is averaging 34.0 yards per game, with two catches for 34 yards.

Colorado State Top Players

Todd Centeio has thrown for 304 yards while completing 69% of his passes (29-of-42), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (304.0 yards per game).

David Bailey has rushed for a team-high 46 yards on 19 carries (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 23 receiving yards on three catches (23.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Marcus McElroy Jr. has 35 yards on two carries (35.0 ypg).

Trey McBride has 13 catches and paces his team with 116 receiving yards (116.0 ypg).

Dante Wright has hauled in six catches for 103 yards (103.0 yards per game).

Ty McCullouch has 36 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Toledo Rockets vs. Colorado State Rams Game Info