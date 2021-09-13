Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The Troy Trojans (1-1) are 8-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1). The point total is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Troy -8 -110 -110 51 -113 -107

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss' games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 23.5 points above the 27.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 62.5, 11.5 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

The Trojans lost 21-13 last time out when they faced the Liberty Flames. The Flames covered the spread as 3-point favorites.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Trojans against the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 34 points, hitting the under on the 62.5-point over/under.

This year, the Trojans score 18.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (15.5).

The Trojans average 127.5 more yards per game (348.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (220.5).

In games that Troy totals over 220.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Trojans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Golden Eagles took on the Grambling Tigers and won by a final score of 37-0, covering the spread as 23-point favorites.

Sportsbooks listed an over/under of 47.5 for the contest, and the teams fell short.

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Golden Eagles rack up 10.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Trojans allow (12.0).

The Golden Eagles rack up 348.5 yards per game, 84.5 more yards than the 264.0 the Trojans give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Trojans have forced (4).

Troy Top Players

This year, Taylor Powell has recorded 231 passing yards (231.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-28 (60.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Kimani Vidal has 15 carries for a team-high 81 rushing yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown.

B.J. Smith has run for 54 yards on 10 carries (54.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Tez Johnson has five catches and paces his team with 92 receiving yards (92.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Luke Whittemore has chipped in with 52 yards on three catches. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Deshon Stoudemire is averaging 35.0 yards per game, with two catches for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Top Players

Trey Lowe III has thrown for 133 yards while completing 44.8% of his passes (13-of-29), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (133.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 19 times for 24 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Frank Gore Jr. has run for a team-high 81 yards on 19 attempts (81.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 23 receiving yards on one catch (23.0 yards per game) .

This season Jakarius Caston has three catches and leads the team with 38 yards (38.0 per game).

Brad Dennis has also contributed with three catches for 26 yards this year. He averages 26.0 receiving yards per game.

Demarcus Jones has caught three passes for 24 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game this year.

Troy Trojans vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Game Info