UAB vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
C-USA rivals square off when the UAB Blazers (1-1, C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-1, C-USA) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is 57.5.
Odds for UAB vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
UAB
-13.5
-105
-115
57.5
-111
-109
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 5.0 points greater than the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 44.0 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 74.3 points, 16.8 more than the set total in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- The Blazers came up short 56-7 last time out when they faced the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 22.5-point favorites.
- The two teams combined to score 63 points, going over the 44-point over/under.
- The Blazers rack up 19.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Mean Green surrender per contest (24.5).
- The Blazers average 131.5 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (477.0).
- The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .
North Texas Stats and Trends
- In their most recent outing against the SMU Mustangs, the Mean Green fell short by a final score of 35-12, failing to cover the spread as 22.5-point underdogs.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- A total of 75 was set for that game, which the teams hit the under on.
- This season the Mean Green put up per game (28.0) than the Blazers allow (28.0).
- The Mean Green collect 169.0 more yards per game (516.5) than the Blazers give up (347.5).
- North Texas is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 347.5 yards.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (1).
UAB Top Players
- This season, Tyler Johnston III has collected 319 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 21 passes (81% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Jermaine Brown Jr. has rushed for a team-high 78 yards on 14 attempts (78.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Dewayne McBride has rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries (54.0 yards per game) this year.
- Trea Shropshire has racked up five catches for 127 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 127.0 receiving yards per game.
- Gerrit Prince has also tacked on three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Rajae' Johnson-Sanders has caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.0 receiving yards per game.
North Texas Top Players
- Jace Ruder has thrown for 131 yards while completing 47.6% of his passes (10-of-21), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (131.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
- DeAndre Torrey has run for a team-high 244 yards on 25 attempts (244.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Johnson has run for 48 yards on 11 carries (48.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Roderic Burns has six catches, leading his team with 114 yards (114.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.
- Jason Pirtle has hauled in two catches for 28 yards (28.0 yards per game).
- This season Tommy Bush is averaging 21.0 yards per game, with two catches for 21 yards.
UAB Blazers vs. North Texas Mean Green Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: STADIUM
- Location: Denton, Texas
- Stadium: Apogee Stadium