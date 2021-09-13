Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA rivals square off when the UAB Blazers (1-1, C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-1, C-USA) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Apogee Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is 57.5.

Odds for UAB vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UAB -13.5 -105 -115 57.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points greater than the 52.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 44.0 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 74.3 points, 16.8 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

The Blazers came up short 56-7 last time out when they faced the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 22.5-point favorites.

The two teams combined to score 63 points, going over the 44-point over/under.

The Blazers rack up 19.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Mean Green surrender per contest (24.5).

The Blazers average 131.5 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (477.0).

The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the SMU Mustangs, the Mean Green fell short by a final score of 35-12, failing to cover the spread as 22.5-point underdogs.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

A total of 75 was set for that game, which the teams hit the under on.

This season the Mean Green put up per game (28.0) than the Blazers allow (28.0).

The Mean Green collect 169.0 more yards per game (516.5) than the Blazers give up (347.5).

North Texas is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 347.5 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (1).

UAB Top Players

This season, Tyler Johnston III has collected 319 passing yards (319.0 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 21 passes (81% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has rushed for a team-high 78 yards on 14 attempts (78.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dewayne McBride has rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries (54.0 yards per game) this year.

Trea Shropshire has racked up five catches for 127 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 127.0 receiving yards per game.

Gerrit Prince has also tacked on three catches for 64 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Rajae' Johnson-Sanders has caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, averaging 62.0 receiving yards per game.

North Texas Top Players

Jace Ruder has thrown for 131 yards while completing 47.6% of his passes (10-of-21), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (131.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

DeAndre Torrey has run for a team-high 244 yards on 25 attempts (244.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Johnson has run for 48 yards on 11 carries (48.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Roderic Burns has six catches, leading his team with 114 yards (114.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.

Jason Pirtle has hauled in two catches for 28 yards (28.0 yards per game).

This season Tommy Bush is averaging 21.0 yards per game, with two catches for 21 yards.

UAB Blazers vs. North Texas Mean Green Game Info