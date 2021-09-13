Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball against Louisiana State Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) during the second half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (2-0) are double-digit, 11-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1). The total has been set at 61 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Fresno State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UCLA -11 -112 -108 61 -114 -106

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games have gone over 61 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 85 points per game, 24.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.2 points per game, 28.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 68.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's total of 61.

The 60.8 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Last game, the Bruins beat the LSU Tigers by a score of 38-27. The Bruins covered the spread as 4-point underdogs.

The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11 points or more.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Bruins against the spread at SISportsbook.

The teams combined to score 65 points, hitting the under on the 68.5-point over/under.

This year, the Bruins put up 27.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Bulldogs allow (13.7).

UCLA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 13.7 points.

The Bruins rack up 184.7 more yards per game (431.0) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (246.3).

UCLA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 246.3 yards.

This year, the Bruins have one turnover, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (4).

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing against the Cal Poly Mustangs, the Bulldogs won by a final score of 63-10, covering the spread as 32.5-point favorites.

This season, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Fresno State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Bulldogs put up 44.0 points per game, 25.5 more than the Bruins surrender (18.5).

Fresno State is 4-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 527.3 yards per game, 203.3 more yards than the 324.0 the Bruins give up.

In games that Fresno State totals more than 324.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (3).

UCLA Top Players

This year, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has put up 390 passing yards (195.0 yards per game) while going 19-for-35 (54.3% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception. He has added 21 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per game.

Zach Charbonnet has racked up a team-high 223 rushing yards (111.5 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added two catches for 49 yards (24.5 receiving yards per game).

Brittain Brown has run for 174 yards on 30 carries (87.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Greg Dulcich has four catches and leads the team with 132 yards (66.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Kazmeir Allen has tacked on four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Kyle Philips has collected 61 yards on four receptions with one touchdown, averaging 30.5 yards per game.

Fresno State Top Players

Jake Haener has passed for 629 yards while completing 72.5% of his throws (50-of-69), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions (314.5 yards per game).

Ronnie Rivers has run for a team-high 98 yards on 27 attempts (49.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 85 receiving yards on six catches (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Mims has run for 85 yards on 11 carries (42.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Jalen Cropper has 10 catches, leading his team with 136 yards (68.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.

Josh Kelly has hauled in eight catches for 126 yards (63.0 yards per game).

This season Keric Wheatfall has caught eight passes for 95 yards, averaging 47.5 receiving yards per game.

UCLA Bruins vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Game Info