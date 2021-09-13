Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) sets to pass in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals square off when the USC Trojans (1-1, Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (1-1, Pac-12) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Martin Stadium. USC is favored by 8.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 62.5.

Odds for USC vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds USC -8.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.0 points greater than the 49.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 55.5, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

The 62.5-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 65.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Trojans couldn't pick up the win against the Stanford Cardinal, 42-28. The Cardinal won against the spread as 17.5-point underdogs.

This season, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

The teams combined to go over the point total (53.5).

The Trojans rack up 29.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cougars surrender per contest (25.0).

When USC puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Trojans rack up 412.0 yards per game, only 18.5 fewer than the 430.5 the Cougars give up per matchup.

The Trojans have two giveaways this season, while the Cougars have four takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Cougars took on the Portland State Vikings and won by a final score of 44-24, failing to cover the spread as 31-point favorites.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Cougars average 9.0 more points per game (33.5) than the Trojans surrender (24.5).

The Cougars average 35.5 more yards per game (411.0) than the Trojans give up (375.5).

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Trojans have two takeaways .

USC Top Players

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 256 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (24-of-36), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (256.0 yards per game).

Keaontay Ingram has rushed for a team-high 86 yards on 15 carries (86.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries (65.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Drake London has 12 receptions for a team-high 137 receiving yards (137.0 per game).

Tahj Washington has also chipped in with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Erik Krommenhoek has 26 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Washington State Top Players

Jayden de Laura leads the team with 155 passing yards (155.0 yards per game) and has a 54.5% completion percentage this year (12-of-22) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 42 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Max Borghi has taken 11 carries for a team-leading 86 rushing yards (86.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught one pass for 27 yards .

This season Calvin Jackson Jr. has seven catches and leads the team with 91 yards (91.0 per game).

Donovan Ollie has chipped in with 28 yards on two catches and one touchdown. He averages 28.0 receiving yards per game this year.

USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars Game Info