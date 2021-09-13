Utah vs. San Diego State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Utah Utes (1-1). The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. San Diego State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Utah -7 -119 -101 44.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games have gone over 44.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.5, is 17.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.0 points more than the 33.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 50.3, 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 47.7 points per game average total in Aztecs games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

The Utes lost 26-17 last time out when they faced the BYU Cougars. The Cougars were listed as 7-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The Utes have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Utes to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 43 points, hitting the under on the 50-point over/under.

The Utes rack up 16.5 more points per game (28.5) than the Aztecs allow (12.0).

Utah is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 12.0 points.

The Utes rack up 94.0 more yards per game (395.0) than the Aztecs give up per contest (301.0).

In games that Utah picks up over 301.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Utes have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Aztecs.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

The Aztecs covered the spread as 1.5-point underdogs last time out against the Arizona Wildcats, picking up a 38-14 win.

San Diego State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Aztecs score 11.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Utes allow (21.5).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Aztecs collect 89.5 more yards per game (408.5) than the Utes allow (319.0).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 319.0 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Utah Top Players

Charlie Brewer leads his team with 233 passing yards (233.0 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (19-of-27), throwing two touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 15 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Tavion Thomas has picked up a team-best 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Micah Bernard has run for 35 yards on six carries (35.0 yards per game) this year. He also has three catches for 41 yards (41.0 per game).

This season Dalton Kincaid has four receptions for a team-high 75 receiving yards (75.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Solomon Enis has added 62 yards (on four catches) and one touchdown.

Brant Kuithe has caught three passes for 44 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game this year.

San Diego State Top Players

Jordon Brookshire has thrown for 115 yards while completing 35% of his passes (7-of-20), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (115.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball seven times for 15 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Greg Bell has churned out a team-best 161 rushing yards (161.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Byrd has put up 48 rushing yards on three carries (48.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this season. He also has one catch for 18 yards (18.0 per game).

Kobe Smith has two catches and paces his team with 63 receiving yards (63.0 ypg).

BJ Busbee has also added two catches for 19 yards this year. He averages 19.0 receiving yards per game.

Utah Utes vs. San Diego State Aztecs Game Info