Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-1, C-USA) are 13-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners (2-0, C-USA) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Alamodome. The over/under is 57.5 for this matchup.

Odds for UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UTSA -13 -112 -109 57.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points or more only one time this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.0 points lower than the two team's combined 77.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

The Roadrunners came out on top 54-0 last time out when they faced the Lamar Cardinals. The Roadrunners covered the spread as 38-point favorites.

The Roadrunners have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Roadrunners average 45.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (25.0).

UTSA is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 462.0 yards per game, 133.5 more yards than the 328.5 the Blue Raiders give up per matchup.

When UTSA churns out over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (4).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

The Blue Raiders did not cover the spread as 20-point underdogs last time out against the Virginia Tech Hokies, coming up short by a final score of 35-14.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

A point total of 54.5 was set for that game, which the teams went under.

The Blue Raiders rack up 17.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Roadrunners allow (15.0).

The Blue Raiders average 345.5 yards per game, 76.5 more yards than the 269.0 the Roadrunners allow.

Middle Tennessee is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 269.0 yards.

This year the Blue Raiders have one turnover, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (3).

UTSA Top Players

Frank Harris leads his team with 280 passing yards (280.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (20-of-32), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 33 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Sincere McCormick has racked up a team-best 117 rushing yards (117.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Brenden Brady has run for 67 yards on 11 carries (67.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Zakhari Franklin has 10 catches and leads the team with 155 yards (155.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has tacked on 73 yards (on six catches).

De'Corian Clark has 43 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Middle Tennessee Top Players

This season, Bailey Hockman has recorded 215 passing yards (215.0 yards per game) while completing 17 of 22 passes (77.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Frank Peasant has churned out a team-high 27 rushing yards (27.0 yards per game).

Brad Anderson has run for 25 yards on three carries (25.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Jaylin Lane has four catches and leads the team with 91 yards (91.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

CJ Windham has also chipped in with five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.

DJ England-Chisolm has 42 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Info