UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-1, C-USA) are 13-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners (2-0, C-USA) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Alamodome. The over/under is 57.5 for this matchup.
Odds for UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points or more only one time this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.0 points lower than the two team's combined 77.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- The Roadrunners came out on top 54-0 last time out when they faced the Lamar Cardinals. The Roadrunners covered the spread as 38-point favorites.
- The Roadrunners have always covered the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Roadrunners average 45.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (25.0).
- UTSA is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 462.0 yards per game, 133.5 more yards than the 328.5 the Blue Raiders give up per matchup.
- When UTSA churns out over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (4).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- The Blue Raiders did not cover the spread as 20-point underdogs last time out against the Virginia Tech Hokies, coming up short by a final score of 35-14.
- This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- A point total of 54.5 was set for that game, which the teams went under.
- The Blue Raiders rack up 17.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Roadrunners allow (15.0).
- The Blue Raiders average 345.5 yards per game, 76.5 more yards than the 269.0 the Roadrunners allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 269.0 yards.
- This year the Blue Raiders have one turnover, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (3).
UTSA Top Players
- Frank Harris leads his team with 280 passing yards (280.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (20-of-32), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 33 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 33.0 yards per game.
- Sincere McCormick has racked up a team-best 117 rushing yards (117.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Brenden Brady has run for 67 yards on 11 carries (67.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Zakhari Franklin has 10 catches and leads the team with 155 yards (155.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Joshua Cephus has tacked on 73 yards (on six catches).
- De'Corian Clark has 43 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 43.0 yards per game.
Middle Tennessee Top Players
- This season, Bailey Hockman has recorded 215 passing yards (215.0 yards per game) while completing 17 of 22 passes (77.3% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Frank Peasant has churned out a team-high 27 rushing yards (27.0 yards per game).
- Brad Anderson has run for 25 yards on three carries (25.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Jaylin Lane has four catches and leads the team with 91 yards (91.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- CJ Windham has also chipped in with five receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.
- DJ England-Chisolm has 42 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
UTSA Roadrunners vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Stadium: Alamodome