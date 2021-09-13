Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (0-2, ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Truist Field. Florida State is a 6.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 61.5 points.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Wake Forest -6.5 -111 -109 61.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points in a game this year.

Florida State's games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 69 points per game, 7.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 60 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 56.3 average total in Seminoles games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

The Demon Deacons came out on top 41-16 last time out when they met the Norfolk State Spartans. The Spartans covered the spread as 43-point underdogs.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Demon Deacons rack up 41.5 points per game, 11 more than the Seminoles give up per matchup (30.5).

Wake Forest is 1-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Demon Deacons collect just eight fewer yards per game (382.5), than the Seminoles allow per matchup (390.5).

This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over two times, while the Seminoles have forced two.

Florida State Stats and Trends

In their most recent outing, the Seminoles took on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and lost by a final score of 20-17, failing to cover the spread as 27.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Seminoles put up 27.5 points per game, 14.5 more than the Demon Deacons allow (13).

Florida State is 1-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 13 points.

The Seminoles average 84.5 more yards per game (388.5) than the Demon Deacons allow (304).

When Florida State piles up over 304 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Demon Deacons' takeaways (3).

Wake Forest Top Players

Sam Hartman leads his team with 182 passing yards (182.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (17-of-26), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Christian Beal-Smith has taken 11 carries for a team-leading 74 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has 48 yards on nine carries (48.0 ypg).

A.T. Perry has grabbed four passes for a team-high 81 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 81.0 yards per game.

Jaquarii Roberson has added 46 yards (on six catches) and one touchdown.

This season Ke'Shawn Williams is averaging 21.0 yards per game, with three catches for 21 yards and one touchdown.

Florida State Top Players

Jordan Travis leads the team with 130 passing yards (130.0 yards per game) and has a 47.4% completion percentage this year (9-of-19) while throwing two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jashaun Corbin has churned out a team-best 144 rushing yards (144.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries (76.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Ja'Khi Douglas has hauled in three passes for a team best 80 yards with one touchdown. He averages 80.0 yards per game.

Keyshawn Helton has also contributed with four receptions for 53 yards.

Malik McClain has 21 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Florida State Seminoles Game Info