Washington vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) are big 16.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Washington Huskies (0-2). The point total is 58.5 for the contest.

Odds for Washington vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Washington -16.5 -110 -110 58.5 -113 -107

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 5.0 points higher than the combined 53.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.5 points under the 60 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Huskies and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 64.5 points, 6.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

The Huskies lost 31-10 last time out when they faced the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines were listed as 6.5-point favorites and won against that spread.

The two teams combined to go under the 47.5-point over/under.

This year, the Huskies put up 29.5 fewer points per game (8.5) than the Red Wolves surrender (38.0).

The Huskies collect 192.0 fewer yards per game (317.0), than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (509.0).

The Huskies have four giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have four takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

The Red Wolves lost in their last outing by a final score of 55-50 against the Memphis Tigers, covering the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.

The teams faced a total of 64.5 and hit on the over.

The Red Wolves average 45.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Huskies give up (22.0).

Arkansas State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 596.5 yards per game, 287.0 more yards than the 309.5 the Huskies give up.

When Arkansas State totals more than 309.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Huskies have forced (0).

Washington Top Players

Dylan Morris has thrown for 226 yards while completing 58.7% of his passes (27-of-46), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions this year (226.0 yards per game).

Richard Newton has churned out a team-high 62 rushing yards (62.0 yards per game). He has added four catches for 23 yards (23.0 receiving yards per game).

Giles Jackson has 19 yards on two carries (19.0 ypg).

This season Cade Otton has eight receptions for a team-high 82 receiving yards (82.0 per game).

Taj Davis has added six catches for 59 yards this year. He puts up 59.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Cameron Davis has caught three passes for 29 yards, averaging 29.0 receiving yards per game.

Arkansas State Top Players

This year, James Blackman has recorded 169 passing yards (169.0 yards per game) while going 16-for-26 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions. He has added 22 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Alan Lamar has taken 18 carries for a team-leading 67 rushing yards (67.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Marcel Murray has 63 yards on seven carries (63.0 ypg).

This season Corey Rucker has nine receptions for a team-high 138 receiving yards (138.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Te'vailance Hunt has chipped in with six receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Jeff Foreman is averaging 55.0 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 55 yards.

