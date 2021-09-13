West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The over/under is 50.5.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds West Virginia -2.5 -112 -108 50.5 -111 -109

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in all three games this season.

Virginia Tech has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 71 points per game, 20.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 27 points per game, 23.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 55.7, 5.2 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

The Mountaineers prevailed 66-0 last time out when they took on the LIU Post Pioneers. The Mountaineers were listed as 49.5-point favorites and covered that spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

The total scoring in that game hit the over on 56-point over/under.

The Mountaineers score 33 more points per game (45) than the Hokies allow (12).

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 12 points.

The Mountaineers average 82 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hokies allow per outing (351.5).

The Mountaineers have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Oddsmakers listed a point total of 54.5 for the contest, and the teams went under.

This year the Hokies put up 11 more points per game (26) than the Mountaineers give up (15).

When Virginia Tech records more than 15 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hokies collect 44 more yards per game (339.5) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (295.5).

In games that Virginia Tech picks up over 295.5 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (1).

West Virginia Top Players

This year, Jarret Doege has recorded 277 passing yards (277 yards per game) while going 24-for-40 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Leddie Brown has run for a team-leading 73 yards on 17 carries (73 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 43 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Kerry Martin Jr. has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0 yards per game) this year.

Sam James has five catches and paces his team with 65 receiving yards (65 ypg).

Sean Ryan has tacked on 48 yards (on three catches).

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has caught three passes for 43 yards, averaging 43 yards per game this year.

Virginia Tech Top Players

This year, Braxton Burmeister has racked up 169 passing yards (169 yards per game) while going 12-for-19 (63.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 42 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 42 yards per game.

Jalen Holston has 13 attempts for a team-high 49 rushing yards (49 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Raheem Blackshear has three catches and paces his team with 66 receiving yards (66 ypg).

Tre Turner has chipped in with four catches for 64 yards this year. He averages 64 receiving yards per game.

This season James Mitchell is averaging 36 yards per game, with three catches for 36 yards and one touchdown.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Game Info