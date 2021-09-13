Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) warms up before game against the Montana State Bobcats at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-1). The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Wyoming -6 -112 -108 55.5 -107 -114

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is 1.0 point above Saturday's over/under.

The 62 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 44.5, 11.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 58.0 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

The Cowboys won 50-43 last time out when they faced the Northern Illinois Huskies. The .

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more.

The teams combined to hit the over on the 44.5-point over/under.

The Cowboys score 34.5 points per game, comparable to the 32.5 per outing the Cardinals give up.

The Cowboys rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (371.0), than the Cardinals allow per contest (465.0).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Cardinals' takeaways (1).

Ball State Stats and Trends

The Cardinals lost in their last outing by a final score of 44-13 against the Penn State Nittany Lions, failing to cover the spread as 22.5-point underdogs.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

The teams combined for 57 points, hitting on the under on a over/under of 58 points.

This season the Cardinals score 7.5 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Cowboys surrender (29.5).

The Cardinals rack up 49.5 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Cowboys give up (399.0).

This season the Cardinals have three turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (4).

Wyoming Top Players

Sean Chambers has thrown for 196 yards while completing 57.7% of his passes (15-of-26), with one touchdown and one interception this year (196.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Xazavian Valladay has rushed for a team-leading 77 yards on 19 carries (77.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Ayden Eberhardt has four catches and paces his team with 71 receiving yards (71.0 ypg).

Isaiah Neyor has tacked on 32 yards (on three catches).

This season Treyton Welch has caught two passes for 25 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.0 receiving yards per game.

Ball State Top Players

Drew Plitt leads the team with 188 passing yards (188.0 yards per game) and has a 60.7% completion percentage this year (17-of-28) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 18 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Will Jones has run for a team-leading 93 yards on 18 attempts (93.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Carson Steele has rushed for 79 yards on seven carries (79.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Justin Hall has eight catches and paces his team with 137 receiving yards (137.0 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Yo'Heinz Tyler has chipped in with 32 yards (on four catches).

Jayshon Jackson has collected 23 yards on three receptions, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Ball State Cardinals Game Info