Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) signs a autograph for a fan during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 4.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Odds for Cardinals vs. Vikings

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cardinals -4.5 -105 -117 50.5 -110 -110 -200 +163

Over/under insights

Arizona games finished over 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, six times (out of 16) last year.

Minnesota's games went over 50.5 total points scored in 12 of 16 matchups last year.

The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (52.5) a season ago than this game's total of 50.5 points.

The Cardinals and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game last season than the over/under of 50.5 set in this game.

The average total the Cardinals had set in games last year was 0.1 more points than this outing's point total.

Vikings games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.0 points, 0.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals were favored by 4.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Arizona's games.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 4.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Vikings allowed (29.7).

When Arizona put up over 29.7 points last season, it was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals collected just 8.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Vikings allowed per contest (393.3) last year.

In games that Arizona churned out more than 393.3 yards last year, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals had 21 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Vikings were an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

In Minnesota's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

The Vikings scored four more points per game (26.9) than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9) last year.

Minnesota was 5-8 against the spread and 6-7 overall last season when the team notched more than 22.9 points.

The Vikings collected 41.4 more yards per game (393.3) than the Cardinals allowed per outing (351.9) last year.

In games that Minnesota churned out over 351.9 yards last year, the team was 5-8 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over two more times (23 total) than the Cardinals forced turnovers (21) last season.

Cardinals Top Players

Last year, Kyler Murray totaled 3,971 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

James Conner amassed 721 rushing yards on 169 carries (51.5 yards per game), with six touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 35 passes for 215 yards (15.4 per game).

DeAndre Hopkins reeled in 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times and averaged 87.9 yards per game.

Christian Kirk added 621 yards on 48 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 41.4 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year A.J. Green caught 47 passes on 104 targets for 523 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 receiving yards per game.

Vikings Top Players

Last year Kirk Cousins collected 4,265 passing yards (266.6 yards per game) while going 349-for-516 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A season ago, Dalvin Cook picked up 1,557 rushing yards (97.3 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He tacked on 44 catches for 361 yards (22.6 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Alexander Mattison amassed 434 rushing yards on 96 carries (27.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and recorded 88 catches for 1,400 yards (87.5 ypg) with seven touchdowns.

Adam Thielen's stat line last year showed 74 catches for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 61.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 108 times.

