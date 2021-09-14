Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott jogs off the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East foes square off when the Buffalo Bills (0-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 3.5 points. The game has an over/under of 48.5.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

1:00 PM ET

FOX

Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills -3.5 -106 -115 48.5 -104 -117 -175 +140

Over/under insights

Of 19 games last year, Buffalo played 11 with more than 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Last year, eight of Miami's 16 games had a combined total higher than 48.5 points scored.

The Bills and the Dolphins combined to average 8.1 more points per game a season ago than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44.5 points per game last season, 4.0 less than the point total in this game.

The average total the Bills had set in matchups last year was 0.3 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Dolphins games in 2020 was 1.8 fewer points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo went 11-5-0 ATS last season.

The Bills had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season hit the over.

The Bills scored 31.3 points per game last season, 10.2 more than the Dolphins allowed per outing (21.1).

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it recorded over 21.1 points last season.

The Bills averaged 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last season.

When Buffalo churned out more than 367.9 yards last season, the team was 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, seven fewer than the Dolphins forced turnovers (29).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami went 11-5-0 ATS last year.

The Dolphins had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

Miami and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

The Dolphins scored just 1.9 more points per game (25.3) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.

Miami was 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scored more than 23.4 points last year.

The Dolphins collected just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bills allowed (352.5) per matchup last season.

When Miami churned out over 352.5 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Top Players

Last year, Josh Allen recorded 4,544 passing yards (284 yards per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

A season ago, Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He tacked on 38 catches for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).

Last year, Zack Moss rushed for 481 yards on 112 carries (30.1 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Stefon Diggs grabbed 127 passes (on 166 targets) for 1,535 yards (95.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Cole Beasley's stat line last year showed 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 60.4 receiving yards per game and was targeted 107 times.

Emmanuel Sanders caught 61 passes on 82 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.9 yards per game last season.

Dolphins Top Players

Last year Tua Tagovailoa totaled 1,814 passing yards (113.4 yards per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Malcolm Brown totaled 419 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

DeVante Parker's stat line last year showed 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 49.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 103 times.

Mike Gesicki collected 703 yards on 53 catches with six touchdowns in 2020, averaging 43.9 yards per game (on 85 targets).

