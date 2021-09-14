Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Chicago Bears (0-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The game has a point total set at 45.5.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Soldier Field

Odds for Bears vs. Bengals

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears -2.5 -120 -103 45.5 -110 -110 -162 +130

Over/under insights

Of 17 games last season, Chicago had eight with over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Cincinnati's games went over 45.5 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.

The Bears and the Bengals combined to average 2.8 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45.5 set for this game.

The Bears and the Bengals saw their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set for this outing.

The average point total for Bears games last year was 0.7 fewer points than the over/under of 45.5 in this matchup.

Bengals games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.8 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Bears were favored by 2.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Last season, eight of Chicago's games hit the over.

The Bears scored 23.3 points per game last year, 3.2 fewer than the Bengals surrendered per matchup (26.5).

When Chicago scored over 26.5 points last season, it was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bears averaged 57.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bengals gave up per matchup (389.2) last year.

Chicago was 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churned out over 389.2 yards last year.

Last year the Bears turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Bengals covered the spread eight times last year (8-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Cincinnati's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The Bengals averaged 19.4 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer than the Bears allowed (23.1).

Cincinnati was 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.1 points last year.

The Bengals racked up 319.8 yards per game last year, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per outing.

Cincinnati was 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totaled more than 344.9 yards last season.

Last year the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (18).

Bears Top Players

Last year, Andy Dalton racked up 2,170 passing yards (144.7 yards per game) while going 216-for-333 (64.9% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A season ago, David Montgomery churned out 1,070 rushing yards (66.9 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He tacked on 54 catches for 438 yards (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Allen Robinson II grabbed 102 passes for 1,250 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 151 times and averaged 78.1 yards per game.

Darnell Mooney chipped in with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 98 times and averaged 39.4 receiving yards per game.

Damiere Byrd racked up 604 yards on 47 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 37.8 yards per game on 77 targets.

Bengals Top Players

Joe Burrow racked up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 yards per game) with a 65.3% completion percentage last year (264-of-404), while throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also tacked on 142 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.

Joe Mixon rushed for 428 yards on 119 carries (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Last season Samaje Perine rushed for 301 yards on 63 carries (18.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Tee Higgins hauled in 67 passes for 908 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 108 times, and averaged 56.8 yards per game.

Tyler Boyd tacked on 841 yards on 79 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 110 times and averaged 52.6 receiving yards per game last year.

Last season Drew Sample caught 40 passes on 53 targets for 349 yards and one touchdown, averaging 21.8 receiving yards per game.

