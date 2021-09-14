Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-0) are double-digit underdogs (-12) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (0-1). This matchup has an over/under of 48.5 points.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Odds for Browns vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns -12 -109 -112 48.5 -105 -117 -625 +450

Over/under insights

Cleveland games went over 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, nine times (out of 18) last season.

Houston's games went over 48.5 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last year.

The Browns and the Texans combined to average 1.0 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 6.7 more points per game last season (55.2) than this matchup's over/under of 48.5 points.

The average point total in Browns games last year was 0.8 less points than the total of 48.5 in this matchup.

Texans games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.6 points, 2.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine of Cleveland's games went over the point total.

The Browns racked up 3.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Texans gave up (29) last year.

When Cleveland put up more than 29 points last year, it was 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Browns collected 47.2 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Texans allowed per outing (416.8) last year.

Cleveland was 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churned out more than 416.8 yards last season.

The Browns turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Texans forced a turnover (9) last season.

Texans stats and trends

Houston put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

Houston's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.

The Texans scored just 2.2 fewer points per game (24) than the Browns gave up (26.2) last season.

Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team recorded more than 26.2 points.

The Texans collected only 16.9 more yards per game (375.3) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per outing last year.

Houston was 5-7 against the spread and 4-8 overall when the team totaled more than 358.4 yards last year.

The Texans turned the ball over 18 times last year, three fewer times than the Browns forced turnovers (21).

Browns Top Players

Baker Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards last season (222.7 yards per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes (305-of-486), with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 54 times for 165 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Nick Chubb took 190 carries for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Last season Kareem Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries (52.6 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns. Hunt also made an impact in the passing game, catching 38 passes for 304 yards (19 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Last season, Jarvis Landry was targeted 101 times and amassed 72 catches for 840 yards (56 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.

Rashard Higgins also contributed with 599 yards on 37 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times and averaged 39.9 receiving yards per game last year.

Austin Hooper caught 46 passes on 70 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 27.2 yards per game last season.

Texans Top Players

Last year Deshaun Watson recorded 4,823 passing yards (301.4 yards per game) while going 382-for-544 (70.2% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 444 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

David Johnson took 147 carries for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards (26.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Last year Phillip Lindsay rushed for 502 yards on 118 carries (35.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season Brandin Cooks was targeted 119 times and had 81 catches for 1,150 yards (71.9 ypg) with six touchdowns.

Danny Amendola contributed with 46 grabs for 602 yards last year. He was targeted 69 times and put up 37.6 receiving yards per game.

Last season Anthony Miller caught 49 passes on 76 targets for 485 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 receiving yards per game.

