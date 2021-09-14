Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) is pulled down by Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Denver Broncos (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). Denver is favored by 6 points. The total has been set at 45 points for this game.

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Odds for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos -6 -114 -107 45 -112 -109 -265 +195

Over/under insights

Denver games finished over 45 points scored, its current matchup's point total, nine times (out of 16) last year.

Last season, 10 of Jacksonville's 16 games had a combined total higher than 45 points scored.

The Broncos and the Jaguars combined to average 5.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 13.7 more points per game last season (58.7) than this matchup's over/under of 45 points.

The average point total in Broncos games last year was 0.5 more points than the total of 45 in this matchup.

Jaguars games in 2020 averaged a total of 49.0 points, 4.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Denver's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The Broncos put up 20.2 points per game last season, 10.6 fewer than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (30.8).

Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it recorded over 30.8 points last season.

The Broncos collected 82.1 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jaguars allowed per matchup (417.7) last year.

In games that Denver totaled over 417.7 yards last year, the team was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 15 more times (32 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 6-point underdogs last season, the Jaguars had an ATS record of 7-6.

Jacksonville and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.

The Jaguars racked up 8.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.

Jacksonville was 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall last season when the team recorded over 27.9 points.

The Jaguars averaged 326.1 yards per game last season, 41.8 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos gave up per contest.

Jacksonville was 4-1 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team piled up over 367.9 yards last year.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, nine more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Broncos Top Players

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards (233.3 yards per game) while completing 69.1% of his passes (340-of-492), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 53 times for 279 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

A season ago, Melvin Gordon III racked up 986 rushing yards (61.6 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Last season, Jerry Jeudy reeled in 52 passes (on 113 targets) for 856 yards (53.5 yards per game) with three touchdowns.

Tim Patrick also contributed with 742 yards on 51 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and put up 46.4 receiving yards per game last year.

Noah Fant caught 62 passes on 93 targets for 673 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 42.1 yards per game last season.

Jaguars Top Players

C.J. Beathard collected 787 passing yards (49.2 yards per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-of-104), while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

James Robinson took 240 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 344 yards (21.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.

Carlos Hyde amassed 356 rushing yards on 81 carries (22.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground last season.

Marvin Jones Jr. reeled in 76 passes for 978 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 61.1 yards per game.

D.J. Chark's stat line last year showed 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns. He put up 44.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 93 times.

Laviska Shenault Jr. caught 58 passes on 79 targets for 600 yards and five touchdowns last year, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

