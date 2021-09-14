Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) are small favorites (-2.5) against the Baltimore Ravens (0-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The over/under is 55.5 for the outing.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Odds for Chiefs vs. Ravens

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs -2.5 -120 100 55.5 -105 -115 -159 +130

Over/under insights

Kansas City games finished over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight times (out of 19) last year.

Two of Baltimore's 18 games last season went over 55.5 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 58.9 points per game a season ago, 3.4 more points than the total of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 14.0 fewer points per game (41.5) last season than this game's total of 55.5 points.

The average point total for Chiefs games last year was 3.9 fewer points than the over/under of 55.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Ravens in 2020 was 8.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Chiefs were favored by 2.5 points or more 17 times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Kansas City's games.

The Chiefs put up 29.6 points per game last season, 10.7 more than the Ravens surrendered per matchup (18.9).

Kansas City was 8-9 against the spread and 15-2 overall last season when the team scored over 18.9 points.

The Chiefs averaged 86 more yards per game (415.8) than the Ravens gave up per contest (329.8) last season.

When Kansas City churned out more than 329.8 yards last season, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

The Chiefs turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer than the Ravens forced turnovers (22).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore put together a 10-5-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Baltimore's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The Ravens averaged 6.7 more points per game (29.3) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6) last year.

Baltimore was 9-3-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 22.6 points.

The Ravens collected 363.1 yards per game last season, just 4.8 more than the 358.3 the Chiefs allowed per outing.

Baltimore was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churned out over 358.3 yards last year.

The Ravens had 18 giveaways last season, while the Chiefs had 22 takeaways.

Chiefs Top Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 4,740 yards last season (296.3 yards per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (390-of-588), with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 62 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards on 181 carries (50.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 18.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon totaled 319 rushing yards on 81 carries (19.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 33 passes for 253 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Last season, Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and had 105 catches for 1,416 yards (88.5 ypg) while scoring 11 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill also chipped in with 1,276 yards on 87 catches and 15 touchdowns. He was targeted 135 times and put up 79.8 receiving yards per game last year.

Mecole Hardman racked up 560 yards on 41 catches with four touchdowns last year, averaging 35 yards per game on 62 targets.

Ravens Top Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,757 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (242-of-376), with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (183.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 159 times for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 67 yards per game.

Latavius Murray amassed 656 rushing yards on 146 carries (43.7 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Marquise Brown reeled in 58 passes (on 100 targets) for 769 yards (48.1 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Mark Andrews' stat line last year showed 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 50.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 88 times.

Sammy Watkins caught 37 passes on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

