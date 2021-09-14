Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates while leaving the field after the Charger' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 19, 2021. An over/under of 55 is set in the contest.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Odds for Chargers vs. Cowboys

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers -2.5 -121 100 55 -109 -112 -159 +130

Over/under insights

Last year, Los Angeles' games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, eight (out of 16) times.

Seven of Dallas' 16 games last season went over 55 total points scored.

The Chargers and the Cowboys combined to average 6.3 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 56.2 points per game last season, 1.2 more than the point total in this game.

The average over/under the Chargers had set in matchups last year was 7.8 fewer points than this outing's point total.

Cowboys games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 48.9 points, 6.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Chargers were 4-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles' games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

The Chargers put up 24 points per game last season, 5.6 fewer than the Cowboys gave up per matchup (29.6).

Los Angeles was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scored more than 29.6 points last year.

The Chargers averaged just 4.3 fewer yards per game (382.1) than the Cowboys allowed per matchup (386.4) last season.

When Los Angeles piled up more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Chargers had 16 giveaways last season, while the Cowboys had 23 takeaways.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Cowboys had an ATS record of 4-3.

Dallas and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

Last season the Cowboys averaged just 1.9 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Chargers gave up (26.6).

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scored over 26.6 points last season.

The Cowboys collected 28.4 more yards per game (371.8) than the Chargers allowed per matchup (343.4) last season.

When Dallas picked up more than 343.4 yards last season, the team was 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Chargers forced turnovers (19) last season.

Chargers Top Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards last season (271 yards per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (396-of-595), with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler took 116 attempts for 530 rushing yards a season ago (53 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards (40.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Last season Joshua Kelley rushed for 354 yards on 111 carries (22.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Keenan Allen hauled in 100 passes for 992 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 147 times and averaged 66.1 yards per game.

Mike Williams also tacked on 756 yards on 48 catches and five touchdowns. He was targeted 85 times and averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year Jalen Guyton caught 28 passes on 55 targets for 511 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.9 receiving yards per game.

Cowboys Top Players

Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards while completing 68% of his passes (151-of-222), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions last year (371.2 yards per game). He also carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Ezekiel Elliott churned out 979 rushing yards (61.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns. He added 52 catches for 338 yards (21.1 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Last season Tony Pollard ran for 435 yards on 101 carries (27.2 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards last season while scoring five touchdowns. He was targeted 130 times, and averaged 69.6 yards per game.

CeeDee Lamb also contributed with 935 yards on 74 grabs and five touchdowns. He was targeted 111 times and put up 58.4 receiving yards per game last year.

Dalton Schultz collected 615 yards on 63 catches with four touchdowns in 2020, averaging 38.4 yards per game (on 89 targets).

