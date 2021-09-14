New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New England Patriots (0-1) visit the New York Jets (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 5.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 42.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Patriots
-5.5
-112
-109
42.5
-113
-108
-235
+185
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponent combined to score over 42.5 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 16 games last season.
- New York's games went over 42.5 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last season.
- The Patriots and the Jets combined to average 6.9 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.2 more points per game last season (50.7) than this matchup's total of 42.5 points.
- The Patriots' average point total in matchups last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 2.4 points higher than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Patriots were favored by 5.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Click over to SISportsbook and place your bets on the Patriots against the spread.
- New England and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Patriots racked up 8.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Jets allowed (28.6).
- New England was 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scored over 28.6 points last year.
- The Patriots racked up 60.3 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last season.
- In games that New England totaled more than 387.6 yards last year, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Patriots had 19 giveaways last year, while the Jets had 19 takeaways.
Jets stats and trends
- New York covered six times in 16 games with a spread last year.
- The Jets were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
- New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.
- Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.
- The Jets put up 15.2 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer than the Patriots surrendered (22.1).
- New York was 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it put up more than 22.1 points last year.
- The Jets averaged 279.9 yards per game last year, 73.9 fewer yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per matchup.
- The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.
Patriots Top Players
- A season ago, Damien Harris churned out 691 rushing yards (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Last year, James White rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (7.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 375 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Last season, Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and collected 48 catches for 896 yards (56 ypg) with eight touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers also tacked on 59 grabs for 729 yards last year. He was targeted 81 times and put up 45.6 receiving yards per game.
- Last year Kendrick Bourne caught 49 passes on 74 targets for 667 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game.
Jets Top Players
- Ty Johnson took 54 carries for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Last season Lamical Perine rushed for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Corey Davis hauled in 65 passes (on 92 targets) for 984 yards (70.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on Davis to hit his player props at SISportsbook.
- Keelan Cole chipped in with 55 grabs for 642 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 88 times and averaged 40.1 receiving yards per game.
- Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).
Powered by DataSkrive