New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton directs his team in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (1-0) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The game's point total is set at 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints -3.5 -112 -109 45 -108 -113 -190 +155

Over/under insights

New Orleans played 11 games with more than 45 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.

Carolina played eight games last season (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 52 points per game a season ago, seven more points than the total of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.2 more points per game last season (46.2) than this game's over/under of 45 points.

The average point total for Saints games last year was 2.8 more points than the total of 45 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Panthers in 2020 was 3.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Saints had an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

Click over to SISportsbook and place a bet on the Saints against the spread.

New Orleans' games went over the point total 10 out of 16 times last season.

The Saints put up 30.1 points per game last year, five more than the Panthers allowed per contest (25.1).

When New Orleans scored over 25.1 points last season, it was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers gave up per matchup (360.1) last year.

New Orleans was 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team totaled over 360.1 yards last season.

The Saints turned the ball over 17 times last season, five fewer than the Panthers forced turnovers (22).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Panthers had an ATS record of 4-3.

A total of seven of Carolina's games last year went over the point total.

Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Panthers averaged 21.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 the Saints gave up.

Carolina was 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it put up over 21.1 points last season.

The Panthers averaged 38.6 more yards per game (349.5) than the Saints allowed per contest (310.9) last season.

Carolina was 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team picked up over 310.9 yards last year.

The Panthers turned the ball over 21 times last year, five fewer times than the Saints forced turnovers (26).

Saints Top Players

Last year, Taysom Hill collected 928 passing yards (58 yards per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. He tacked on 457 rushing yards on 87 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 932 yards on 187 attempts (62.1 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 83 passes for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

Tre'Quan Smith also tacked on 448 yards on 34 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 50 times and put up 32 receiving yards per game last year.

Marquez Callaway caught 21 passes on 27 targets for 213 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game last season.

Panthers Top Players

Sam Darnold threw for 2,208 yards while completing 59.6% of his passes (217-of-364), with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year (138 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Christian McCaffrey racked up 225 rushing yards (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last season D.J. Moore hauled in 66 passes (on 118 targets) for 1,193 yards (79.5 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Moore to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Robby Anderson's stat line last year showed 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 68.5 receiving yards per game and was targeted 136 times.

Dan Arnold caught 31 passes on 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns last year, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

Powered by DataSkrive