September 14, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Odds for 49ers vs. Eagles

49ers vs Eagles Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

49ers

-3.5

-113

-108

50

-113

-108

-186

+150

Over/under insights

  • Out of 16 games last season, San Francisco played five with over 50 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
  • Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 50 total points scored.
  • These teams averaged a combined 44.4 points per game a season ago, 5.6 less points than the total of 50 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game last season, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
  • The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
  • The average point total for the Eagles in 2020 was 4.1 points less than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
  • The 49ers covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).
  • A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season went over the point total.
  • Last year, the 49ers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Eagles surrendered (26.1).
  • San Francisco was 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall last season when the team notched over 26.1 points.
  • The 49ers collected only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last season.
  • When San Francisco amassed more than 363.1 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • Last year the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

  • Philadelphia put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.
  • Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.
  • The Eagles averaged 3.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last year.
  • Philadelphia was 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall last season when the team notched over 24.4 points.
  • The Eagles collected 20.2 more yards per game (334.6) than the 49ers gave up per outing (314.4) last year.
  • When Philadelphia churned out over 314.4 yards last year, the team was 2-8 against the spread and 2-7-1 overall.
  • The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times last season, nine more turnovers than the 49ers forced (20).

49ers Top Players

  • Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-of-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Last season, Brandon Aiyuk ran for 77 yards on six carries (5.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • George Kittle added 634 yards on 48 catches and two touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 63.4 receiving yards per game last year.
  • Deebo Samuel caught 33 passes on 44 targets for 391 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.6 yards per game last season.

Eagles Top Players

  • Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).
  • Miles Sanders ran for 867 yards on 164 attempts (54.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and notched 46 catches for 524 yards (43.7 ypg) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Greg Ward also tacked on 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Last season Jalen Reagor caught 31 passes on 54 targets for 396 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33 receiving yards per game.

