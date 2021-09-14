San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Odds for 49ers vs. Eagles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
49ers
-3.5
-113
-108
50
-113
-108
-186
+150
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last season, San Francisco played five with over 50 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
- Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 50 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 44.4 points per game a season ago, 5.6 less points than the total of 50 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game last season, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
- The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- The average point total for the Eagles in 2020 was 4.1 points less than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- The 49ers covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).
- A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season went over the point total.
- Last year, the 49ers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Eagles surrendered (26.1).
- San Francisco was 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall last season when the team notched over 26.1 points.
- The 49ers collected only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last season.
- When San Francisco amassed more than 363.1 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- Last year the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.
- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.
- The Eagles averaged 3.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last year.
- Philadelphia was 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall last season when the team notched over 24.4 points.
- The Eagles collected 20.2 more yards per game (334.6) than the 49ers gave up per outing (314.4) last year.
- When Philadelphia churned out over 314.4 yards last year, the team was 2-8 against the spread and 2-7-1 overall.
- The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times last season, nine more turnovers than the 49ers forced (20).
49ers Top Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-of-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Last season, Brandon Aiyuk ran for 77 yards on six carries (5.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- George Kittle added 634 yards on 48 catches and two touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 63.4 receiving yards per game last year.
- Deebo Samuel caught 33 passes on 44 targets for 391 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.6 yards per game last season.
Eagles Top Players
- Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).
- Miles Sanders ran for 867 yards on 164 attempts (54.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and notched 46 catches for 524 yards (43.7 ypg) and scored three touchdowns.
- Greg Ward also tacked on 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game.
- Last season Jalen Reagor caught 31 passes on 54 targets for 396 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33 receiving yards per game.
