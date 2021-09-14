Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (0-1). A 53-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Lumen Field

Odds for Seahawks vs. Titans

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks -5.5 -113 -108 53 -114 -107 -245 +195

Over/under insights

Out of 17 games last year, Seattle played eight with more than 53 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Last year, 10 of Tennessee's 17 matchups went over 53 total points scored.

The Seahawks and the Titans combined to average 6.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 53 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.4 fewer points per game (50.6) last season than this matchup's total of 53 points.

The Seahawks' average point total in matchups last year was 51.3, 1.7 points less than the total in this game.

The average point total for the Titans in 2020 was 2.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Seahawks were favored by 5.5 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Click over to SISportsbook and place your wager on the Seahawks against the spread.

Seattle's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Seahawks put up just 1.3 more points per game (28.7) than the Titans allowed (27.4).

Seattle was 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it put up over 27.4 points last year.

The Seahawks racked up 28.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Titans allowed per outing (398.3) last year.

In games that Seattle piled up more than 398.3 yards last year, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, five fewer than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Titans won their only game last season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 of Tennessee's games last season hit the over.

Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Titans put up 30.7 points per game last season, 7.5 more than the Seahawks surrendered (23.2).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 23.2 points.

The Titans averaged only 15.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Seahawks gave up per contest (380.6) last season.

In games that Tennessee piled up more than 380.6 yards last year, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Seahawks had 22 takeaways.

Seahawks Top Players

Russell Wilson recorded 4,212 passing yards (263.3 yards per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage last year (384-of-558), while throwing 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also added 513 rushing yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

A season ago, Chris Carson racked up 681 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards (17.9 receiving yards per game) with four receiving touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf reeled in 83 passes for 1,303 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and averaged 81.4 yards per game.

Tyler Lockett tacked on 1,054 yards on 100 catches and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 132 times and averaged 65.9 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year Gerald Everett caught 41 passes on 62 targets for 417 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.1 receiving yards per game.

Titans Top Players

Ryan Tannehill racked up 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last year (315-of-481), while throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards on 378 attempts (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns a season ago.

A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last season while scoring 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 yards per game.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Brown to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Julio Jones also tacked on 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 68 times and put up 48.2 receiving yards per game.

Josh Reynolds totaled 618 yards on 52 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 38.6 yards per game (on 81 targets).

Powered by DataSkrive