Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road NFC South matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers -12.5 -118 -104 52.5 -108 -113 -770 +525

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay played nine games with over 52.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Atlanta's games went over 52.5 total points scored in seven of 16 matchups last season.

These two teams averaged a combined 55.6 points per game a season ago, 3.1 more points than the over/under of 52.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 48.1 points per game last season, 4.4 fewer than the point total in this game.

The Buccaneers' average point total in outings last year was 49.3, 3.2 points less than the over/under in this game.

The average over/under in Falcons games in 2020 was 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Buccaneers covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Tampa Bay's games.

The Buccaneers put up 30.8 points per game last season, 4.9 more than the Falcons allowed per matchup (25.9).

Tampa Bay was 11-3 against the spread and 14-0 overall last season when the team recorded more than 25.9 points.

The Buccaneers averaged 384.1 yards per game last season, only 14.3 fewer than the 398.4 the Falcons gave up per outing.

In games that Tampa Bay amassed over 398.4 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buccaneers turned the ball over 17 times last season, four fewer than the Falcons forced turnovers (21).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of seven of Atlanta's games last year went over the point total.

The Falcons averaged 24.8 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.2 the Buccaneers surrendered.

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last year when the team notched over 22.2 points.

The Falcons collected 41.3 more yards per game (368.4) than the Buccaneers allowed per contest (327.1) last season.

When Atlanta piled up more than 327.1 yards last season, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 3-9 overall.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last year, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers forced turnovers (25).

Buccaneers Top Players

Last year, Tom Brady collected 4,633 passing yards (289.6 yards per game) while going 401-for-610 (65.7% completion percentage) and throwing 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ronald Jones II took 192 carries for 978 rushing yards a season ago (69.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

Last year, Giovani Bernard rushed for 416 yards on 124 carries (26 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards (22.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Last season, Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and notched 70 catches for 1,006 yards (62.9 ypg) and scored 13 touchdowns.

Chris Godwin also tacked on 840 yards on 65 grabs and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 84 times and put up 52.5 receiving yards per game last year.

Last year Rob Gronkowski caught 45 passes on 77 targets for 623 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 38.9 receiving yards per game.

Falcons Top Players

Matt Ryan collected 4,581 passing yards (286.3 yards per game) with a 65% completion percentage last year (407-of-626), while throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wayne Gallman took 147 attempts for 682 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Last year Mike Davis rushed for 642 yards on 165 carries (40.1 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 59 passes for 373 (23.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley hauled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times, and averaged 85.9 yards per game.

Russell Gage's stat line last year showed 72 grabs for 786 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 49.1 receiving yards per game and was targeted 109 times.

Last season Hayden Hurst caught 56 passes on 88 targets for 571 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 35.7 receiving yards per game.

