Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter, FL
Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter Island, Florida and was booked into jail at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Records show that Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. under his own recognizance.

Woods, once the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and winner of 14 major titles, has not played in a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February after the first round because of continuing issues with his back.

The 41-year-old Woods had back surgery in April -- his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.

