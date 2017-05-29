Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter Island, Florida and was booked into jail at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Records show that Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. under his own recognizance.

Here's Tiger Woods' mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

Woods, once the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and winner of 14 major titles, has not played in a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February after the first round because of continuing issues with his back.

The 41-year-old Woods had back surgery in April -- his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.