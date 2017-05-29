Golf

Tiger Woods' mugshot released after arrest in Florida on DUI suspicion

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter, FL
Tiger Woods' mug shot was released shortly after news of his arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence was released by the Palm Beach County Jail.

Woods, 41, was booked on Monday morning and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

A timeline of Tiger Woods' troubles since 2009

Woods has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Dessert Classic on Feb. 3. He underwent fusion surgery on his back on April 19. It is his fourth procedure on his back since April 2014. He is expected to miss the rest of the PGA Tour season.

