Golf

Tiger Woods not drunk, scored .000 on two breathalyzer tests after DUI arrest

0:40 | Golf
Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, didn't know where he was when arrested for DUI
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Tiger Woods took two breathalyzer tests after his DUI arrest and scored a .000., according to documents released by the Jupiter, Fla., police department.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances or controlled substances on Monday morning and was also cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place.

Police noted that Woods was cooperative, but his speech was "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled and confused."

Before the report was released on Tuesday, Woods said in a statement that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, and said it came from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters