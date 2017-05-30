Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, didn't know where he was when arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods took two breathalyzer tests after his DUI arrest and scored a .000., according to documents released by the Jupiter, Fla., police department.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances or controlled substances on Monday morning and was also cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place.

Police noted that Woods was cooperative, but his speech was "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled and confused."

Before the report was released on Tuesday, Woods said in a statement that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, and said it came from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5.