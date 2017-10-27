Tiger Woods Enters Plea Deal in DUI Case, Sentenced to Probation

Tiger Woods was sentenced to one year of probation as part of a plea deal. 

By Associated Press
October 27, 2017

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods entered the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. The judge indicated that he had already met those requirements.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests. 

Woods was arrested about 2 a.m. May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the roadside and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car.

A toxicology report showed Woods had prescription drugs and marijuana in his system, but no alcohol.

