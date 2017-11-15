by GOLF WIRE

Black Friday is back, and this year the annual day of sales, deals and doorbusters is more digital than ever before. For the first time last year, more shoppers scored retail deals online than in brick and mortar stores. Accordingly, most brands are now offering the same or better deals on their websites as they do in-store. Many of the sales begin on Thanksgiving evening (5 p.m. or 6 p.m.) and continue throughout Friday and into Saturday morning, but since you can take advantage online there's no need to leave your dinner table to snag everything on your holiday list.

AMAZON

The e-commerce behemoth doesn't disappoint on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering deals on everything from shoes and home tech to cleaning products and gym equipment. Amazon's deals work in the same way that their Amazon Prime Day sales do: they disappear and reappear as things sell out or reach a designated time, so keep an eye on their Black Friday landing page for the most up to date information.

When: November 17-24

Deals: 30% off Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder, 60% off New Balance shoes, 30% Under Armour Recovery Sleepwear, $20 off Amazon Echo, $20 off Amazon Cloud Cam

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

When: Deals begin at 6 p.m. Thursday night, with some extending through Saturday morning. Most sales are available online as well as in stores.

Deals: Up to 25% off select complete sets, $150 off Garmin electronics, up to 50% off select athletic apparel

NIKE

When: November 15-24

Deals: Save $20 on Nike FI Flex golf shoe, $20 off Nike flat front golf pants, $50 off Nike Air Zoom TW71 golf shoes, $20 off Nike Shield Full-Zip Jacket

OLD NAVY

When: November 22-24

Deals: Get 50% off entire purchase on activewear, clothes, fan gear and more

MACY'S

When: Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to Friday at 2 a.m. Various deals begin at 6 a.m. Friday and last until 1 p.m.

This story originally appeared on Golf.com.