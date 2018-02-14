Golfer Bill Haas was injured in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports.

Haas, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, was a passenger in a Ferrari that overturned in Pacific Palisades, California around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed and the driver of a second vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old Haas is listed in stable but serious condition.

He was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club near where the crash took place.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a third vehicle hit an SUV just before the crash.

That vehicle was driven by actor Luke Wilson, who didn't sustain any serious injuries.