Tiger Woods was within a shot of the lead before back-to-back bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes ended his run and he finished tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy pulled off five birdies over the last six holes to cap an eight-under par 64 for a three-shot win. It was his first victory since the Tour Championship in September 2016. Woods was 10-under 278 after a three-under 69. He tied with Ryan Moore.

At last week's Valspar Championship, Woods finished one shot behind winner Paul Casey.

"If you would have asked me at the beginning of the year if I’d have a chance to win two tournaments, I would have taken it in a heartbeat," Woods said on Sunday.

Woods is now expected to compete in the Masters looking to win his fifth green jacket and first win since 2005. He has not played at the Masters since he tied for 17th in 2015. Woods told reporters that he will spend time on the course at Augusta national in the week leading up to the Masters. If McIlroy wins at Augusta National, he will have pulled off the career Grand Slam.