Reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka will miss the Masters due to a left wrist injury, according to USA Today.

Koepka is also absent from this week's Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Koepka has been dealing with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist since January. The wrist woes started in late 2017 but he still played through the pain at the Hero World Challenge and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can’t play 80 percent,” Koepka told USA Today. “I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don’t want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time.”

Koepka has competed at the Masters three times. Last year, he finished tied for 11th.

The Masters begins on April 5.