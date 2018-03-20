While most eyes in the golf world will be fixated on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas this week, a certain former Dallas Cowboy will serve as a major draw to the opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic.

Tony Romo will make his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Thursday. Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback who excelled as a color commentator on CBS's NFL coverage last season, is no golf slouch—he holds a +0.3 handicap and advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying in 2010. He's competed in multiple celebrity tournaments and played in February's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, though he and partner Will Zalatoris missed the cut.

At Corales, the 37-year-old will be teeing it up against rising stars like Patrick Rodgers and Emiliano Grillo, as well as major championship winners Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and Graeme McDowell.

Romo isn't the only famous American sports star to recently tee it up in a professional golf event. In August, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry shot a more than respectable 74-74 at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. He missed the cut by 11 but beat eight players who completed 36 holes, and his foray into professional golf was almost unanimously considered an impressive success.

Curry's game isn't as tidy as Romo's—the sharpshooter is around a two handicap—but still, Vegas isn't bullish on Romo's odds to make a run on the superior tour, as most books have pegged him at around 1,500-to-1 to win.

Romo is paired with Dru Love, the son of Davis, and Denny McCarthy in the first two rounds. They'll go off the first tee on Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET and off 10 on Friday at 1:00 p.m.