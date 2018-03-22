When is the 2018 Masters?

Golf's first major championship of the year is an iconic one: The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

This year's tournament has some extra buzz because a certain player will be teeing it up in the tournament for the first time since 2015: Tiger Woods.

Woods, who took more than a year off to have spinal fusion surgery, has been impressive in his return to the PGA Tour, posting four top-25s in five events and back-to-back top-5s in his last two starts. Two-time champion and fan favorite Phil Mickelson is also playing well, as he collected his first win in nearly five years at the WGC-Mexico Championship in early March.

Woods and Mickelson will compete against a new generation of stars, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and more. All of golf's biggest names will give it a go at Augusta—it's golf's signature event, and one no one wants to miss.

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 5 and concludes on Sunday, April 8.