In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Tiger Woods discussed the issues he was having with his lower back that have hampered his career over recent years and how he feels he is closing to winning golf tournaments once again.

Woods said that "for the better part of about four years" he was unable to play golf with his friends because he couldn't swing golf clubs and had trouble riding in a golf cart due to the amount of pain he was in. He added that he also had trouble playing with his children due to the back injuries and that it was "disheartening" to not be able to play golf and participate in his life the way he used to.

Woods also said he had trouble getting out of bed during the "low periods."

"For the better part of four to six months, I had to be helped out of bed every day," Woods told Smith. "And there were some days where you’d help me and I couldn’t stand up. I’d have to either just fall to the floor or just stay in bed."

He added that during this time, he was no longer thinking about continuing his golf career, but simply getting rid of the pain.

Check out the interview below.

In regards to his golf game, Woods says he's "not quite there yet" because he is still adjusting to how his body feels, but he says that once he "understands" his "new body," he should be able to compete against the top players again.

"It's like riding a bike, but it's a new bike," Woods told Smith. "It's a new body. I know what to do, I know what I can do out there, but it feels different. And that's one of the things that I'm still getting used to. That I'm still learning."

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, Woods finished tied for fifth at 10-under par, and the week prior at the Valspar Championship, he finished nine-under and tied for second.