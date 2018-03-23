Live Blog: Tony Romo Looks to Improve on First-Round 77 in PGA Tour Debut

Updates as Tony Romo looks to improve on his first-round 77 at the PGA Tour's Corales Resort & Club Championship. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 23, 2018

While most eyes in the golf world are fixated on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, a certain former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is drawing major attention to the opposite-field event down in the Dominican Republic. 

Tony Romo is making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Corales Resort & Club Championship and fired a five-over 76 in his opening round. Romo, a +0.3 handicap, made three birdies on his front nine en route to an even-par 36 and made good par saves as 10, 11 and 12, but things spiraled out of control toward the end of the round. 

He made a bogey on 13 then followed it up with a double on 14, bogey on 15 and bogey on 16. The four-time Pro Bowler came back to par 17 and 18 for 76. 

We'll be live-updating Romo's progress as he seeks to improve on that disappointing opening round. 

1:16 p.m.: Lips out for par on 1

Romo found the fairway with his opening tee shot but his approach ended up in the greenside bunker. He hit a tidy bunker shot and had about 10 feet for par but his putt rimmed out on the high side. Romo is now +6 overall. 

