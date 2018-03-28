Here's Tiger Woods PGA Schedule: All the Tournaments He's Played and Committed to

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2018

Tiger Woods' return to the Masters is one of sports most talked about stories this spring. 

He hasn't played Augusta since 2015. The four-time Masters champion is returning from another back surgery and hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013. He hasn't won a Green Jacket since 2005.

But despite the Masters being the biggest stage, Woods has made his return, playing in different events to help his comeback. 

With Augusta approaching, take a look at all of the events Woods has committed to and played so far:

Hero World Challenge 

Scores -8 (69, 68, 75, 68)
Finish: Tied for ninth 

Farmers Insurance Open

Scores: -3 (72, 71, 70, 72)
Finish: Tied for 23rd

Genesis Open

Scores: +6 (72, 76)
Finish: Cut

Honda Classic 

Scores: Even (70, 71, 69, 70)
Finish: 12th

Valspar Championship

Scores: -9 (70, 68, 67, 70)
Finish: Tied for second

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scores: -10 (68, 72, 69, 69)
Finish: Tied for fifth

The Masters Tournament 

April 5-8

The National

June 28–July 1

