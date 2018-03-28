Tiger Woods' return to the Masters is one of sports most talked about stories this spring.

He hasn't played Augusta since 2015. The four-time Masters champion is returning from another back surgery and hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013. He hasn't won a Green Jacket since 2005.

But despite the Masters being the biggest stage, Woods has made his return, playing in different events to help his comeback.

With Augusta approaching, take a look at all of the events Woods has committed to and played so far:

Hero World Challenge

Scores -8 (69, 68, 75, 68)

Finish: Tied for ninth

Farmers Insurance Open

Scores: -3 (72, 71, 70, 72)

Finish: Tied for 23rd

Genesis Open

Scores: +6 (72, 76)

Finish: Cut

Honda Classic

Scores: Even (70, 71, 69, 70)

Finish: 12th

Valspar Championship

Scores: -9 (70, 68, 67, 70)

Finish: Tied for second

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scores: -10 (68, 72, 69, 69)

Finish: Tied for fifth

The Masters Tournament

April 5-8

The National

June 28–July 1