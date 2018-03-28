With Augusta approaching, take a look at all of the events Woods has committed to and played so far.
Tiger Woods' return to the Masters is one of sports most talked about stories this spring.
He hasn't played Augusta since 2015. The four-time Masters champion is returning from another back surgery and hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013. He hasn't won a Green Jacket since 2005.
But despite the Masters being the biggest stage, Woods has made his return, playing in different events to help his comeback.
With Augusta approaching, take a look at all of the events Woods has committed to and played so far:
Hero World Challenge
Scores -8 (69, 68, 75, 68)
Finish: Tied for ninth
Farmers Insurance Open
Scores: -3 (72, 71, 70, 72)
Finish: Tied for 23rd
Genesis Open
Scores: +6 (72, 76)
Finish: Cut
Honda Classic
Scores: Even (70, 71, 69, 70)
Finish: 12th
Valspar Championship
Scores: -9 (70, 68, 67, 70)
Finish: Tied for second
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Scores: -10 (68, 72, 69, 69)
Finish: Tied for fifth
The Masters Tournament
April 5-8
The National
June 28–July 1