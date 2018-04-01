Editor's note: In anticipation of the 2018 Masters, we're counting down the best moments from the last 20 years at Augusta. Checking in at No. 7 was Louis Oosthuizen's albatross from the 2012 final round. Tiger's completion of the "Tiger Slam" in 2001 was No. 6. Jordan Spieth's implosion on the 12th in 2016 was No. 5.

The shot that led to Bubba Watson's first major championship was so quintessentially Bubba.

Watson was facing off against South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in a sudden-death playoff for the green jacket in 2012. After both players parred the 18th, the playoff shifted to the difficult 10th. Oosthuizen,whose classically beautiful swing starkly contrasted Watson's homemade move,missed the fairway to the right but seemed to have the advantage. That's because Watson snap-hooked his drive into the right trees and had no visible path to get to the green.

There's a funny thing about golf, though. If you hit a hook on your tee shot, you're likely to need to hit another hook to get back around the green. And there's no player more adept at shaping the ball than Bubba, so if there was one player to pull it off, he'd be a good bet.

Still, even this one would challenge Watson's incredible set of hands. He had 144 yards to the flag as the crow flies and had to keep the ball left of the branches from a magnolia tree just 60 feet ahead of him.

Challenge: accepted.

Watson pulled his pitching wedge and came up with a shot for the ages, a 40-yard hook to withing 10 feet. Watch it below:

Oosthuizen's approach fell short of the green and he couldn't get it up and in. Watson couldn't convert his birdie but tapped in for a miraculous par, and the green jacket was his.

Two years later, Watson would go on to win his second Masters, albeit in significantly less dramatic fashion.