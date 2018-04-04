Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday that the course will host its first ever women's tournament starting next year.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will feature 72 players and will mark the first time in the club's 80-plus years of existence that women will play a competitive game on its course.

"We are always looking for new ways to benefit and impact the game," Ridley said in a statement. "We start with the premise and reality that we are very blessed to have the resources to do that. I met with senior staff in October and said I thought this was the right time to do this, right time for the women’s game. I wanted to do this and I wanted to do it here."

Ridley has been chairman of the club since 2017, taking over for Billy Payne, who was in charge from 2006. Prior to Payne, chairman Hootie Johnson was involved in a public back-and-forth in 2002 with National Council of Women's Organizations chairwoman Martha Burk over the club's old policy to not allow women to become members.

Under Payne in 2012, the club admitted its first women members when it invited former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and private investor Darla Moore. The club admitted IBM CEO Ginni Rometty in 2014 to push the total number of women members to three.

The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship will be at Augusta National the Saturday before the 2019 Masters, but the first 36 holes will be played at the Champions Retreat close by. The 2018 Masters will get started on April 5.