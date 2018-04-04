With the top storylines for this year's tournament featuring the returns of Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson to Augusta National Golf Club, Jordan Spieth has emerged as the +900 Masters betting favorite (wager $100 to win $900) to take home his second green jacket at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Woods is back at Augusta for the first time in three years while Johnson suffered a freak back injury a day before the 2017 Masters teed off.

Spieth is coming off a third-place finish at the Houston Open last week, and he tied for 11th at the Masters a year ago after becoming the second-youngest to win it behind Woods in 2015. Woods, a four-time Masters winner (1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005), finished in a tie for 17th that year and did not compete in 2016 and 2017 due to injuries.

Sergio Garcia ended up winning his first Masters last year in a playoff over Justin Rose, and he is listed at +2800 to repeat for the first time since Woods in 2002.

Woods and Rose are tied as the co-fifth choices on the odds to win the Masters this year at +1400 behind Spieth, Rory McIlroy (+1000), Justin Thomas (+1100) and Johnson (+1100), who was favored to win last year's event before being forced to withdraw after falling down the stairs at his rental property.

Rose, McIlroy, Thomas and Johnson are all looking to win their first green jackets while Woods, Spieth and Garcia try to add another to their collection.

McIlroy's best finish at Augusta took place in 2015 when he placed fourth behind Spieth, Rose and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second that year. The Masters is the lone major tournament McIlroy has yet to win. Meanwhile, Mickelson is +1800 to earn his fourth green jacket after previously winning the Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

The 24-year-old Thomas is viewed as one of the top young golfers on the PGA Tour along with the 24-year-old Spieth, and he tied for 22nd last year at the Masters before later winning his first career major at the PGA Championship. Another youngster to watch this week is 23-year-old Jon Rahm, who is at +2200 odds and tied for 27th last year.