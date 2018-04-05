Where Is Augusta?

Augusta is located in the state of Georgia, about 150 miles east of Atlanta near the South Carolina border.

Augusta, which is on the Savannah River, is home to almost 200,000 residents and is most famous for the Augusta National Golf Club, which is home to the Masters tournament every year.

The city of North Augusta is actually located in South Carolina.

The tournament has been played in the city since 1934.

Fort Gordon is also located near the city and is home to the United States Army Signal Corps.