Watch: Defending Masters Champion Sergio Garcia Puts Five Straight Shots In the Water

The defending Masters champion needed 13 shots on the 15th hole of Thursday's opening round.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 05, 2018

This was not the type of Masters history Sergio Garcia expected to be a part of when Thursday started.

The tournament's reigning champion was at +2 in the first round when he got to the par-5 15th hole, where his Green Jacket defense essentially came to a conclusion.

Garcia tried to reach the green in two strokes, but instead ended up in the water. Not once. Not twice. Not three times. But on five straight shots, Garcia's ball landed in the water.

In the end, he finished the hole with a 13, tying the worst score ever on a single hole at Augusta. Ironically, the last time Garcia played that hole, he had an eagle 3.

He now sits near the bottom of the leader board after dropping to 10-over following the 15th. Keep up with everything going on in the first round of the Masters here.

