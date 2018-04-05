This was not the type of Masters history Sergio Garcia expected to be a part of when Thursday started.

The tournament's reigning champion was at +2 in the first round when he got to the par-5 15th hole, where his Green Jacket defense essentially came to a conclusion.

Garcia tried to reach the green in two strokes, but instead ended up in the water. Not once. Not twice. Not three times. But on five straight shots, Garcia's ball landed in the water.

In the end, he finished the hole with a 13, tying the worst score ever on a single hole at Augusta. Ironically, the last time Garcia played that hole, he had an eagle 3.

Four of Sergio Garcia’s five shots into the water. pic.twitter.com/NzAubcBZ7c — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 5, 2018

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

Sad to see Sergio Garcia implode - tied the record worse score on any hole @TheMasters -13!!! Now +10 pic.twitter.com/LF3kgJVnoB — Patrick Varley (@pbvarley) April 5, 2018

He now sits near the bottom of the leader board after dropping to 10-over following the 15th.