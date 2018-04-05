A tour bus crashed en route to the Masters Thursday, causing 16 people to go to the hospital, according to WRDW.

According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol that was given to WRDW, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer was the driver of the bus, and he will be charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

According to the statement, Hoppenbrouwer drove off the right side of the road while traveling eastbound on I-20 at mile marker 186 in Columbia County, Ga., and when he attempted to get back on the road, he "overcorrected back to the left" and this caused the vehicle to overturn in the median. There were 18 passengers on the bus according to the statement.

Hoppenbrouwer is also being charged for not wearing a seatbelt, according to WRDW.

Here’s the release we got from Gerogia State Patrol. The bus was carrying 18 passengers who were headed to @TheMasters @WRDW_WAGT pic.twitter.com/JQuurCW8aC — Brooke Zauner (@BrookeWRDW) April 5, 2018

The first round of the Masters got started Thursday morning. Keep up with everything going on at Augusta National Golf Club here.