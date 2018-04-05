Driver Charged With DUI After Hospitalizing 16 People Following Tour Bus Crash On Way to Masters

The 61-year-old tour bus driver was charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 05, 2018

A tour bus crashed en route to the Masters Thursday, causing 16 people to go to the hospital, according to WRDW.

According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol that was given to WRDW, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer was the driver of the bus, and he will be charged with DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

According to the statement, Hoppenbrouwer drove off the right side of the road while traveling eastbound on I-20 at mile marker 186 in Columbia County, Ga., and when he attempted to get back on the road, he "overcorrected back to the left" and this caused the vehicle to overturn in the median. There were 18 passengers on the bus according to the statement.

Hoppenbrouwer is also being charged for not wearing a seatbelt, according to WRDW.

The first round of the Masters got started Thursday morning. Keep up with everything going on at Augusta National Golf Club here.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now