Tiger Woods is back in Augusta, and the golf world is ecstatic.

The golfer took the sport by storm when he won his first Masters in 1997 at the age of 21. He won by 12 strokes and cemented himself in Masters history with the iconic image of his celebratory first pump in front of the leader board.

Woods has won the tournament four times, tying with Arnold Palmer for second-most wins. Jack Nicklaus leads the tournament with six wins.

Past Wins:

1997

2001

2002

2005