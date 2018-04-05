The 2018 Masters tournament is upon us at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Fans are eager to watch the 82nd year of the tournament's history.

The broadcasts will be split among CBS, ESPN and CBS Sports.

Last year's tournament saw a dramatic ending between Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia before the Spaniard won his first major tournament of his carer. This year's tournament is expected to also feature Garcia as well as the return of Tiger Woods among the field of 87 golfers.

The Masters are set to begin on April 5–8 in Augusta, Georgia.

Here's how to watch The Masters on TV:

Thursday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Friday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Sunday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 2 to 7 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live streams are available on all days using Watch ESPN, CBS All Access and Masters.com