The 2018 Masters is underway Thursday in Augusta and the first two rounds are over, meaning the new list of tee times has been released.

The tournament is narrowed down by a cut by the Masters tournament committee so only those who've played the best will compete over the weekend.

Players are now broken down into pairs.

Despite a sluggish start, Tiger Woods made the cut and will tee of at 10:40 a.m. with Ian Poulter as his playing partner. Defending champion Sergio Garcia missed the cut.

Other notable groups include leader Patrick Reed with Marc Leishman (2:30 p.m.); Phil Mickelson and Tyrell Hatton (10:20 a.m.); Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson (2:30 p.m.); Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson (2:10 p.m.) and Justin Rose and Bubba Watson (1:40 p.m.).

This is Woods' first masters after a two-year hiatus.

The full list of third-round tee times is below.

​10:00 a.m. — Paul Casey

10:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

10:30 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

10:40 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

10:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau

11:00 a.m. — Doug Ghim*, Bernhard Langer

11:10 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim

11:20 a.m. — Brian Harman, Daniel Berger

11:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:40 a.m. — Branden Grace, Jason Day

11:50 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley

12:00 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

12:10 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples

12:30 p.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh

12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Russell Henley

12:50 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin

1:00 p.m. —​ Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker

1:20 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm

1:30 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith

1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

1:50 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy,

2:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman