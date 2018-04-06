Watch: Bubba Watson Hits Crazy Rope-Hook From Trees Onto Green

Commentators couldn't even figure out what Bubba Watson was trying to do until the ball landed on the green.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 06, 2018

Bubba Watson hit a crazy rope-hook from the trees onto the green at the Masters on Friday.

The crazy shot happened on the par-4, hole 11. 

Commentators couldn't even figure out what he was trying to do until the ball landed on the green.

Watson seems to be using this Masters to show off his trick shots after he completed a crazy trick putt at the Par 3 Contest. 

Watson sits in eighth with -3 Friday thorough 12. Patrick Reed is in the lead at -4 Friday.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now