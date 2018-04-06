Bubba Watson hit a crazy rope-hook from the trees onto the green at the Masters on Friday.

The crazy shot happened on the par-4, hole 11.

Commentators couldn't even figure out what he was trying to do until the ball landed on the green.

Watson seems to be using this Masters to show off his trick shots after he completed a crazy trick putt at the Par 3 Contest.

Wait for it…



Bubba Watson’s trick putt at #themasters Par 3 Contest was amazing. pic.twitter.com/9aHwCc5OAz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2018

Watson sits in eighth with -3 Friday thorough 12. Patrick Reed is in the lead at -4 Friday.